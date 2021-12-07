EL AL Israel Airlines is the official airline of the Miss Universe 2021 competition taking place in Eilat, Israel for the first time (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) Hundreds of delegations and representatives including those from the United States and from dozens of countries around the world will arrive on EL AL's aircraft in preparation for the exciting event, on December 12 TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
EL AL Israel Airlines is the official airline of the Miss Universe 2021 competition taking place in Eilat, Israel for the first timeThe event and the participants are hosted in Israel by the Israel Ministry of Tourism. Even though Israel is currently closed to tourists now, however, the delegation arrived under Covid 19 ...
