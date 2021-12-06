Sunny Varkey launches Tmrw | a new Learning Operating System LearnOS for global education to bring a quality education within reach of every child

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) - - Built to be accessible and affordable for schools in both the developed and developing world - Designed by educators for educators – with teachers at the heart of the platform DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a new and scalable) forwith a mission to helpto, was launched today. Its Integrated Platform is built to be accessible and affordable for government-funded schoolsin both the developed and developing world, seeking toall students irrespective of their background or their ability to pay. ...