Sunny Varkey launches Tmrw, a new Learning Operating System (LearnOS) for global education to bring a quality education within reach of every child (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) - - Built to be accessible and affordable for schools in both the developed and developing world - Designed by educators for educators – with teachers at the heart of the platform DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Tmrw, a new and scalable Learning Operating System (LearnOS) for global education with a mission to help bring a quality education to every child, was launched today. Its Integrated Platform is built to be accessible and affordable for government-funded schools Operating in both the developed and developing world, seeking to reach all students irrespective of their background or their ability to pay. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ideò progetto antibullismo, è in 'Top 10' mondiale studentiPer Sunny Varkey, fondatore della Varkey Foundation, la storia di Mirko "evidenzia chiaramente l'importanza dell'istruzione nell'affrontare le grandi sfide che ci attendono, dal cambiamento climatico ...
E' pugliese uno dei 10 studenti più impattanti al mondo in lizza per 100mila dollari" Complimenti a Mirko per essere arrivato tra i 10 finalisti " ha annunciato Sunny Varkey, fondatore della Varkey Foundation " La sua storia evidenzia chiaramente l'importanza dell'istruzione nell'...
Mirko Cazzato, lo studente italiano tra i migliori dieci al mondo Corriere della Sera
