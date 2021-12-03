‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Review: Animated Reboot Delivers Plenty of Familiar Charms (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) The perpetual troubles of a prepubescent protagonist are humorously placed at the center of Disney Plus’ “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” After a successful run of four live-action features adapted from Jeff Kinney’s popular book series, director Swinton Scott refurbishes the franchise as an Animated feature, and while the wholesome-minded product feels a tad redundant, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
‘Diary WimpySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Diary Wimpy