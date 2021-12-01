Alexa, fammi parlare con Babbo NataleNatale 2021 alternativo con giochi da tavolo e videogamesDreams - aggiornamento rende creazione piu` facileKnockout City nella stagione 4 arrivano gli alieni Hunting Simulator 2 è ora disponibile su StadiaNHL 22 - nuovo abbigliamento streetwear STAPLE e Sherwood Hockey Warzone Pacific: la nuova mappa Caldera arriva l'8 dicembreStarfield - Nel campo stellare: una ricerca incessanteFarming Simulator 22: già vendute più di 1,5 milioni di copie in una ...Gli hard disk si estingueranno? Per Toshiba decisamente noUltime Blog

Slaughterbots Sequel Warns of Widespread Proliferation of Lethal AI Unless UN Acts at Upcoming Meeting

Original film had over 70 million views and won awards at Cannes, Indie Fest BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021

Slaughterbots Sequel Warns of Widespread Proliferation of Lethal AI Unless UN Acts at Upcoming Meeting (Di mercoledì 1 dicembre 2021) - Original film had over 70 million views and won awards at Cannes, Indie Fest BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021

The Future of Life Institute (FLI), a nonprofit working to reduce extreme risks from powerful technologies, has today released Slaughterbots: if human: kill(), a short film that Warns anew of humanity's accelerating path towards the Widespread Proliferation of Slaughterbots – autonomous weapons that use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify, select, and kill people without human intervention. Produced by Space Film & VFX and released in advance of the United Nations Sixth Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), if human: kill() follows up on the FLI's award-winning short film, Slaughterbots to depict a horrifying scenario in ...
