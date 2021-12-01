Slaughterbots Sequel Warns of Widespread Proliferation of Lethal AI Unless UN Acts at Upcoming Meeting (Di mercoledì 1 dicembre 2021) - Original film had over 70 million views and won awards at Cannes, Indie Fest BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Future of Life Institute (FLI), a nonprofit working to reduce extreme risks from powerful technologies, has today released Slaughterbots: if human: kill(), a short film that Warns anew of humanity's accelerating path towards the Widespread Proliferation of Slaughterbots – autonomous weapons that use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify, select, and kill people without human intervention. Produced by Space Film & VFX and released in advance of the United Nations Sixth Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), if human: kill() follows up on the FLI's award-winning short film, Slaughterbots to depict a horrifying scenario in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
