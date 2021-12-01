Only Murders in the Building 2: Cara Delevingne nel cast (Di mercoledì 1 dicembre 2021) Nel cast di Only Murders in the Building 2 ci sarà anche l'attrice e modella Cara Delevingne, recentemente star anche di Carnival Row. Nel cast di Only Murders in the Building 2 ci sarà anche l'attrice Cara Delevingne che ritornerà quindi su un set televisivo dopo aver concluso le riprese della seconda stagione di Carnival Row. La star non dirà addio, almeno per ora, al progetto fantasty che la vede impegnata accanto a Orlando Bloom ed è confermata la sua presenza in caso di rinnovo per una terzo ciclo di puntate. Nella seconda stagione di Only Murders in the Building l'attrice Cara Delevingne avrà la ...Leggi su movieplayer
Comedy or Musical A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) Hacks (HBO) Help (Channel 4) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) The Chair (Netflix) The Kominsky Method (Netflix) What We Do ...
Di recente è stato nel cast di Only Murders in the Building per Disney Plus.
Cara Delevingne Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 CastCara Delevingne has joined the cast of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building for Season 2 in a series regular role. Delevingne will star as Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed ...
