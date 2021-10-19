Czinger 21C Bests Circuit of The Americas Production Lap Record by Six Seconds (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) 21C Hypercar Visits COTA Ahead of American F1 Grand Prix LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Inspired by Texas' legendary performance car engineer Jim Hall and his extraordinarily innovative vehicles, Czinger Vehicles recently made a pilgrimage to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in an act of American rebellion – leaving the previous Production track Record set by a McLaren P1 more than 6 Seconds in the rear-view mirror. Czinger Vehicles uses revolutionary design and manufacturing technologies to build state-of-the-art, homologated high-performance vehicles. The Czinger 21C leading the rebellion was run in complete Production street form with full interior, lighting, and on Michelin Pilot Cup 2R street tires. Fully homologated ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
L'hypercar ibrida Czinger 21C segna un nuovo record
Nuovo record per la Czinger 21C : l'hypercar ibrida con una potenza di 1250 Cv grazie al suo motore V8 e alle due unità elettriche ha polverizzato il primato sullo storico circuito di Laguna Seca
Fast & Furious a Laguna Seca: la Czinger 21C va a 450 kmh e fa il record del giro
La Czinger 21C, la hypercar ibrida, ha entusiasmato Laguna Seca filando a 450 kmh con il suo V8 e due unità elettriche da 1250 cv migliorando il record sul giro della McLaren Sienna sul tracciato
Czinger 21C, la potentissima hypercar si esalta a Laguna Seca [Video]
