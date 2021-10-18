RETN is strengthening positions in Nordic and Baltic region (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The international network service provider RETN enhances its presence and network in the Nordic & Baltic region. The RETN Group already has strategically placed offices in Latvia, Estonia and Sweden. Now RETN has opened a new office in Finland, which outlines the company's long-term network presence in the country and commitment to the region. The RETN backbone network in Finland already aggregates six international DWDM routes and acts as a network transport hub, interconnecting Baltic and Nordic regions with Russia and Asia. In conjunction with opening new offices in the region, RETN is strategically developing its network ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
