RETN is strengthening positions in Nordic and Baltic region

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/The international network service providerenhances its presence and network in the. TheGroup already has strategically placed offices in Latvia, Estonia and Sweden. Nowhas opened a new office in Finland, which outlines the company's long-term network presence in the country and commitment to the. Thebackbone network in Finland already aggregates six international DWDM routes and acts as a network transport hub, interconnectingands with Russia and Asia. In conjunction with opening new offices in theis strategically developing its network ...