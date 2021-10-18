Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Sixth Dragonfly Drug to be Licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb and Receipt of Milestone Payments Following First Patient Dosing of Two TriNKET™ Immunotherapies

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) The companyitsby, and thes enrolled and dosed in Phase 1 clinical trials evaluating its CC-96191 and CC-92328 NK cell engager therapies ins with hematologic malignancies.receives $28 million in combinedfor these threes and is eligible to receive potential futures and royalties on net sales. WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel, today announced ...