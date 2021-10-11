No Green pass : Il governo interviene per impedire nuove violenzeAgguato in strada a Milano : Paolo Salvaggio ucciso in una sparatoriaLG TONE FREE: 2 NUOVI MODELLI PER UN MAGGIORE COMFORT63 arresti a Caserta : maxi riciclaggio da 100 milioni di euroTi violento, alzati la maglietta! insulti sessisti alla giocatrice ...La figlia di Madonna insultata per i peli sotto le ascelleLe scommesse sbarcano su app con notifiche live e diretta streamingRIDERS REPUBLIC DISPONIBILE A OTTOBREGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition e altro in ...Nuovo video di DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SETUltime Blog

Italy to get early touch of winter

ROME, OCT 11 - Italy will get an early touch of winter this week as temperatures plunge from the mid - ...

ROME, OCT 11 - Italy will get an early touch of winter this week as temperatures plunge from the mid - 20s to 3 - 5 degrees in the major cities of the north, weather forecasters said Monday. Snow will ...
ROME, OCT 11 - Italy will get an early touch of winter this week as temperatures plunge from the mid - 20s to 3 - 5 degrees in the major cities of the north, weather forecasters said Monday. Snow will fall on the ...

Soccer: Mancini satisfied as Italy get back to winning ways

ROME, OCT 11 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini expressed satisfaction after his men got back to winning ways on Sunday, beating Belgium 2 - 1 to finish third in the UEFA Nations League thanks to goals by Nicolò Barella ...

Italia: Kean infortunato fuori contro il Belgio?

According to multiple reports, Italy striker Moise Kean sustained a minor neck injury and could miss the UEFA Nations League third-place Final against Belgium.

Cannavaro svela perché il Barcellona preferisce Xavi a Pirlo

Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro believes Barcelona won't appoint Andrea Pirlo as their next coach: 'They'll call Xavi because he knows the club.' ...
