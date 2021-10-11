Italy to get early touch of winter (Di lunedì 11 ottobre 2021) ROME, OCT 11 - Italy will get an early touch of winter this week as temperatures plunge from the mid - 20s to 3 - 5 degrees in the major cities of the north, weather forecasters said Monday. Snow will ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di lunedì 11 ottobre 2021) ROME, OCT 11 -will get anofthis week as temperatures plunge from the mid - 20s to 3 - 5 degrees in the major cities of the north, weather forecasters said Monday. Snow will ...

Soccer: Mancini satisfied as Italy get back to winning ways ROME, OCT 11 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini expressed satisfaction after his men got back to winning ways on Sunday, beating Belgium 2 - 1 to finish third in the UEFA Nations League thanks to goals by Nicolò Barella ...

Italia: Kean infortunato fuori contro il Belgio? According to multiple reports, Italy striker Moise Kean sustained a minor neck injury and could miss the UEFA Nations League third-place Final against Belgium.

Cannavaro svela perché il Barcellona preferisce Xavi a Pirlo Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro believes Barcelona won't appoint Andrea Pirlo as their next coach: 'They'll call Xavi because he knows the club.' ...

