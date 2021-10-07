Serent Capital Named in Inc.'s 2021 List of Founder - Friendly Investors (Di giovedì 7 ottobre 2021) ... a growth - focused private equity firm that invests in Founder - led enterprise software and tech - enabled services companies, announced today it has been recognized on Inc.'s Founder - Friendly ...Leggi su 01net
Serent Capital Named in Inc.'s 2021 List of Founder - Friendly InvestorsFor three consecutive years, Serent has been recognized for its founder - friendly approach to partnering with founder - led companies AUSTIN, Texas SAN FRANCISCO-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Serent Capital , a growth - focused private equity firm that invests in founder - led enterprise software and tech - enabled services companies, announced today it has been recognized on Inc.'s ...
Serent Capital Announces Acquisition of Portfolio Company Next Gear Solutions By CoreLogicAs part of the transaction, Serent Capital and Next Gear shareholders, including Founder Garret Gray, will roll equity and become significant investors in CoreLogic. Next Gear Solutions is a leading w ...
