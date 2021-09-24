Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars in uscita su PC, PS4 e Nintendo Switch – Notizia – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, il nuovo RPG a base di carte diretto da Yoko Taro, arriverà su PC, PS4 e Nintendo Switch, e ha una data di uscita.. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars arriverà su PC, PS4 e Nintendo Switch, e ha una data di uscita: sarà disponibile a partire dal 28 ottobre, come rivelato durante il Nintendo Direct. Annunciato con un teaser trailer alcuni giorni fa, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars è il nuovo RPG diretto da Yoko Taro, il visionario autore della serie NieR, e vanta un ...Leggi su helpmetech
Nintendo Direct: tutti i video e gli annunci dell'evento di settembreVoice of Cards Il Nintendo Direct ha rivelato che il prossimo gioco di ruolo basato sulle carte di Yoko Taro, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars , uscirà su Switch il 28 ottobre . In questo gioco, ...
Nintendo Direct: tutti i giochi annunciati il 23 settembreVoice of Cards The Isle Dragon Roars Il nuovo misterioso gioco firmato Yoko Taro si mostra per la prima volta durante il Direct di questa sera. Voice of Cards The Isle Dragon Roars si presenta come ...
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars – Nuovo trailer e data di uscitaVoice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars: in questa nuova interpretazione dei giochi di ruolo da tavolo, firmata da YOKO TARO e Yosuke Saito, i giocatori scopriranno un mondo dove tutto è rappresentato d ...
Voice of Cards The Isle Dragon Roars esce a fine ottobreSquare Enix ha annunciato oggi la data di uscita di Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, un nuovo gioco di ruolo basato su carte per PC, PS4 e Switch. Il titolo sarà disponibile digitalmente il 28 o ...
