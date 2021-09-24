Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars in uscita su PC, PS4 e Nintendo Switch – Notizia – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, il nuovo RPG a base di carte diretto da Yoko Taro, arriverà su PC, PS4 e Nintendo Switch, e ha una data di uscita.. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars arriverà su PC, PS4 e Nintendo Switch, e ha una data di uscita: sarà disponibile a partire dal 28 ottobre, come rivelato durante il Nintendo Direct. Annunciato con un teaser trailer alcuni giorni fa, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars è il nuovo RPG diretto da Yoko Taro, il visionario autore della serie NieR, e vanta un ... Leggi su helpmetech (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021)of: The, il nuovo RPG a base di carte diretto da Yoko Taro, arriverà su PC, PS4 e, e ha una data di..of: Thearriverà su PC, PS4 e, e ha una data di: sarà disponibile a partire dal 28 ottobre, come rivelato durante ilDirect. Annunciato con un teaser trailer alcuni giorni fa,of: Theè il nuovo RPG diretto da Yoko Taro, il visionario autore della serie NieR, e vanta un ...

