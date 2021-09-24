DCPSC annual report shows leadership in achieving District's clean energy goals (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) Washington, D. C., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) today released its annual report highlighting the Commission's role in achieving the District's climate change commitments and 100% renewable energy goal for 2032. The Commission reported a ...Leggi su padovanews
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : DCPSC annual
DCPSC annual report shows leadership in achieving District's clean energy goalsThe 2020 Annual Report is available on the Commission's website. (GlobeNewsWire) Please follow and like us:
DCPSC annual report shows leadership in achieving District’s clean energy goals Padova News
DCPSC annualSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DCPSC annual