Alfasigma Accelerating Clinical Trials with Veeva Vault Clinical Applications

Italian pharmaceutical company will use Vault CTMS and Vault eTMF to improve study efficiency and speed ...

Alfasigma Accelerating Clinical Trials with Veeva Vault Clinical Applications Italian pharmaceutical company will use Vault CTMS and Vault eTMF to improve study efficiency and speed the delivery of new therapies to patients  BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Alfasigma S.p.A. selected Veeva Vault CTMS and Veeva Vault eTMF to run faster, more efficient Clinical Trials. with Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite Applications, Alfasigma will improve trial oversight, enable better collaboration, and maintain inspection readiness.  "Our collaboration with Veeva is a ...
