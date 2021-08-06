Czech WorldSBK, the riders against Most: minimum safety (Di venerdì 6 agosto 2021) WorldSBK has completed its free practice day at Most , which becomes the fiftieth track to host a production - derived world championship round. While everything ran smoothly during the morning, there ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Czech WorldSBK
Czech WorldSBK, the riders against Most: minimum safetyTranslated by Heather Watson WorldSBK Most: Delbianco to stand in for Mercado
WorldSBK, Redding alarmed: 'Most is scary, it's crazy to race here'Czech WorldSBK, the riders against Most: minimum safety 'A mistake could cost us dearly' 'Let's take the contact between Gerloff and Razgatlioglu at Assen for example. If something like that happens ...
Altro momento storico: Rea raggiunge le 100 vittorie nel WorldSBK WorldSBK
Czech WorldSBKSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Czech WorldSBK