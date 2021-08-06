Czech WorldSBK | the riders against Most | minimum safety

(Di venerdì 6 agosto 2021)has completed its free practice day at, which becomes the fiftieth track to host a production - derived world championship round. While everything ran smoothly during the morning, there ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Czech WorldSBK

WorldSBK

Translated by Heather WatsonMost: Delbianco to stand in for Mercado, the riders against Most: minimum safety 'A mistake could cost us dearly' 'Let's take the contact between Gerloff and Razgatlioglu at Assen for example. If something like that happens ...