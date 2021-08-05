ViacomCBS Delays Return to Offices Until October | Bob Bakish Details Vaccination Requirements EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 5 agosto 2021)president and CEO Bobsent employees a memo Wednesday detailing the company’s concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19 and specifying that most workers would notto the officeOct. 18 “at the very earliest.”specified that employeesing toprior to Oct. 18 in the “yellow phase” would L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.