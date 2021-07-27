Cytiva and Pall Corporation investing 1.5 billion USD over two years to meet growing demand for biotechnology solutions (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021)
Major investments are expanding manufacturing capacity for life sciences products at 13 Cytiva and Pall Corporation sites helping to meet customer demand.
New sites opening in US and UK to realize regional manufacturing models. overall, the companies plan to hire 2000 full-time associates over the next two years.
Investment follows five strategic acquisitions made by the companies this year and is in addition to Cytiva's continuing capacity investments estimated at 500 million USD through 2022. AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, July 27, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
