Experience The Future Of Cinema, As Campari Creates The First Short Film Made With Artificial Intelligence Inspired By The Creative Genius Of Fellini (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021) Campari returns With new Red Diaries 2021 project: Fellini Forward, an ode to Federico Fellini MILAN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/



Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, announces the return of Campari Red Diaries With Fellini Forward; a pioneering project exploring the late Federico Fellini's Creative Genius using new technology and machine learning to emulate the works of one of the greatest Filmmakers of all time in a new and unique Short movie set in Rome. A ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021)returnsnew Red Diaries 2021 project:Forward, an ode to FedericoMILAN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the iconic Italian aperitif, announces the return ofRed DiariesForward; a pioneering project exploring the late Federico'susing new technology and machine learning to emulate the works of one of the greatestmakers of all time in a new and uniquemovie set in Rome. A ...

Advertising

WTW_it : Nella fase post-pandemica migliorare l’esperienza dei dipendenti sarà una delle priorità delle aziende europee. È q… - kaleidogay : non voglio mai più vedere un eye of the storm in tutta la mia vita worst experience of my life io e la mia voglia d… - GameXperienceIT : Ciri di The Witcher si mostra in un cosplay magnetico a firma di Shirogane_sama - blogromaislove1 : The Court Rome: nuova drink experience e guest bartender da tutto il mondo?? - GameXperienceIT : The Coalition condivide un nuovo screenshot della tech demo Alpha Point -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Experience The Al via la terza edizione di VRE - Virtual Reality Experience ...per tuffarsi nel cuore dell'immersione Al via la terza edizione di VRE - Virtual Reality Experience,... con un Focus sul The Best of VRE; sempre durante la prima settimana di settembre sarà possibile ...

Giochi PC con Ray Tracing: la lista completa ... Resistance The Ascent (video game) The Fabled Woods v2.0 The Medium v2.0 The Orville " Interactive Fan Experience v2.0 The Persistence The Riftbreaker War Thunder v2.0 Watch Dogs: Legion v2.1 ...

Experience the unexpected mammadimerda all’Affordable art fair di Milano MilanoToday La nuova The Wall di Samsung: un muro MicroLED da 1.000 pollici Samsung presenta la sua nuova colossale TV The Wall: un muro di display MicroLED da 1.000 pollici. Un nuovo The Wall per Samsung: display MicroLED da 1.000 pollici ancor più sottile ...

Experian Recognised Globally as a “Great Place to Work” Experian has been recognised across all of its regions globally as a Great Place to Work®. This year, for the first time, Experian participated in the Great Place to Work® survey globally and was reco ...

...per tuffarsi nel cuore dell'immersione Al via la terza edizione di VRE - Virtual Reality,... con un Focus sulBest of VRE; sempre durante la prima settimana di settembre sarà possibile ...... ResistanceAscent (video game)Fabled Woods v2.0Medium v2.0Orville " Interactive Fanv2.0PersistenceRiftbreaker War Thunder v2.0 Watch Dogs: Legion v2.1 ...Samsung presenta la sua nuova colossale TV The Wall: un muro di display MicroLED da 1.000 pollici. Un nuovo The Wall per Samsung: display MicroLED da 1.000 pollici ancor più sottile ...Experian has been recognised across all of its regions globally as a Great Place to Work®. This year, for the first time, Experian participated in the Great Place to Work® survey globally and was reco ...