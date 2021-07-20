NYSE Group, Inc. Selects TRAFiX LLC as Options Technology Solution (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
TRAFiX LLC, a global FinTech company and industry leader of broker-neutral trading systems, and NYSE Group, Inc., which operates the world's largest securities exchange, have entered into a multi-year agreement in which TRAFiX will provide NYSE American Options and NYSE Arca Options Floor Brokers and their respective customers seamless, electronic integration to NYSE Pillar via TRAFiX's advanced Options Order Management System and/or global FIX network.
GRC Announces Participants for Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Awareness MonthKumar, Data Platforms Group Fellow, Intel Alan Brumley, Dell Technologies OEM CTO In addition to ...Business Wire Business Wire - 20 Luglio 2021 TORONTO - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) ...
MITRE Engenuity Releases First ATT&CK® Evaluations for Industrial Control Systems Security Toolswww.mitre - engenuity.org Contacts Media Contacts Michelle Schafer Merritt Group mitre@merrittgrp.Business Wire Business Wire - 20 Luglio 2021 TORONTO - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) ...
L'italiana Stevanato Group punta a IPO da 960 milioni di dollari a Wall Street Teleborsa
Takeda Announces the Submission of Its Corporate Governance Report to the Tokyo Stock ExchangeTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) (TOKYO:4502) (NYSE:TAK) today announced that it has filed its Corporate Governance Report with the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in accordance with the ...
Trampolino Wall Street per le italianeStevanato group sbarca a New York per espandersi in Asia e in Europa. Esordio difficile. Debutto amaro ieri a Wall Street per Stevanato Group, eccellenza farmaceutica italiana che ha scelto di quotars ...
