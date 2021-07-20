Back 4 Blood svela le funzionalità per PCUbisoft annuncia il nuovo FPS free-to-play Tom Clancy's XDefiantNZXT introduce in Italia la sua linea di PC pre-assemblatiLucca Comics & Games torna in presenza per l'edizione 2021KONAMI svela tre nuovi titoli digitali Yu-Gi-OhEcco Bernardinelli-Bernstein : La cometa più grande di sempre Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...Ecovacs Deebot N8+ : Pulizia completa ed automatica della casaLa Salute di Livenza : Corpo di un uomo è stato trovato in un canaleUomini e Donne : Per Ida Platano è sempre stato tutto vero e ...Ultime Blog

NYSE Group | Inc Selects TRAFiX LLC as Options Technology Solution

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAFiX LLC, a global FinTech company and industry leader of ...

NYSE Group, Inc. Selects TRAFiX LLC as Options Technology Solution (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

TRAFiX LLC, a global FinTech company and industry leader of broker-neutral trading systems, and NYSE Group, Inc., which operates the world's largest securities exchange, have entered into a multi-year agreement in which TRAFiX will provide NYSE American Options and NYSE Arca Options Floor Brokers and their respective customers seamless, electronic integration to NYSE Pillar via TRAFiX's advanced Options Order Management System and/or global FIX network.   "In ...
