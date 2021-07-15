Semafone Launches SecureWeb+ to Simplify and Secure Payments on Third - Party Websites (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) Whether it's a travel agent helping a customer add on hotel and transportation services to a ... 'Today, customers expect a modern, frictionless experience and don't want to be passed around from agent ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Semafone Launches
Semafone Launches SecureWeb+ to Simplify and Secure Payments on Third - Party WebsitesWith the addition of Semafone SecureWeb+, organizations can be confident in their ability to deliver strong security for both their commercial partners and their customer base. For more information ...
iSAT Africa and SES Networks to Provide Reliable 4G Services in East Africa via O3b mPOWERContinua a leggere Semafone Launches SecureWeb+ to Simplify and Secure Payments on Third - Party Websites Business Wire Business Wire - 15 Luglio 2021 New solution extends payment capabilities for ...
Semafone LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Semafone Launches