Next e GO Mobile SE | the German BEV producer | announces a new micro factory in Bulgaria

- € 140 Million to be invested in a disruptive and fully connected micro-factory in Lovech, Bulgaria. - ...

Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the German BEV producer, announces a new micro factory in Bulgaria (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) - € 140 Million to be invested in a disruptive and fully connected micro-factory in Lovech, Bulgaria. - With the capacity of up to 30,000 vehicles per year, the start of production is expected in Q1, 2024. - The project underpins company's decentralized global growth strategy, leveraging its disruptive Internet of Production and game-changing micro-factory. AACHEN, Germany, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the German battery electric car manufacturer, announced on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement in ...
