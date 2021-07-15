Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the German BEV producer, announces a new micro factory in Bulgaria (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) - € 140 Million to be invested in a disruptive and fully connected micro-factory in Lovech, Bulgaria. - With the capacity of up to 30,000 vehicles per year, the start of production is expected in Q1, 2024. - The project underpins company's decentralized global growth strategy, leveraging its disruptive Internet of Production and game-changing micro-factory. AACHEN, Germany, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the German battery electric car manufacturer, announced on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the German battery electric car manufacturer, announced on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
ttronko : What's next >> @Osserv_Digital: ''Crescita del #contactless continua. Grandi crescite su parte #mobile con… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Next Mobile
L'era di "Super Mario"... il piano di spesa di Draghi per i 191,5 miliardi di euro del fondo Next Generation EU è stato ...con una profonda esperienza di mercato e piattaforme intuitive basate sul web e sull'app mobile ...
Advanced Silicon Battery Company Enovix Corporation and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; ......its first two production facilities to support demand from blue chip customers in the global mobile ...public company debut marks a significant milestone in our effort to design and manufacture next ...
Pokémon Next Nexomon, il gioco mobile originale, arriverà su Nintendo Switch Pokémon Next
rf IDEAS Wins the 2021 HP Partner Award for Partner Agilityrf IDEAS, a leading manufacturer of credential readers for authentication and logical access, is proud to announce that it is the recipient of the 2021 HP Partner Award for Partner Agility. Presented ...
Mobile-first e filiali tipo hub: Ing, le mille facce della reteGuardando al futuro, il canale mobile assumerà in particolare sempre maggiore rilevanza ... in linea con le priorità economiche italiane stabilite all’interno del Next Generation Eu plan e delle ...
Next MobileSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Next Mobile