Accenture to Acquire Wabion to Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Expanded Google Cloud Capabilities (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) 'Cloud is where all breakthrough technology innovations are happening today and a Cloud - First ...
Accenture to Acquire Wabion to Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Expanded Google Cloud CapabilitiesESSLINGEN, Germany & OLTEN, Switzerland-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has agreed to acquire Wabion , a Google Cloud services boutique with headquarters in Esslingen, Germany and Olten, Switzerland as well as additional offices in Munich, Cologne and ...
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Linkbynet for Cloud First ServicesAccenture announced its intent to acquire Linkbynet on May 11, 2021 . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2000, Linkbynet is based in Saint - Denis, France, with additional ...
