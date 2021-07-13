SBK, the strategic importance of Lowes: his future and career on the line (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) As we await the upcoming Assen round, WorldSBK enjoys a short break. So far, the production - derived series has completed four rounds, at Aragón, Estoril, Misano and Donington. With thirteen races ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
SBK, the strategic importance of Lowes: his future and career on the lineThe men in green were very pleased with the triple podium he scored at Aragón, though less happy with subsequent results, although the Englishman did do well at Donington. If he wants to stay where ...
Carl Fogarty becomes a grandad: 'Introducing the 2044 MotoGP champion'Congratulations to grandpa Fogarty and the new parents! SBK, the strategic importance of Lowes: his future and career on the line
Sbk a Donington: Rea si prende anche la Superpole Race davanti alle Bmw La Gazzetta dello Sport
SBK: round dell’Indonesia in forse, scatta l‘ultimatum DornaL’emergenza sanitaria non ancora rientrata e i lavori in corso stanno ritardando mettendo a rischio la presenza del round dell’Indonesia, previsto per novembre come ultimo appuntamento della stagione.
SBK, CIV: A Misano torna il pubblico, 1.000 spettatori per giornataSBK: Il Campionato Italiano Velocità si appresta ad abbracciare un numero limitato di tifosi nel round al Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli di fine mese, aperte le prevendite per acquistare i bigl ...
