Euros | No fear about facing England in London - Bonucci

It'll be youngsters against old - timers (in the Italian defence). We will have to be very, very careful ...

Euros: No fear about facing England in London - Bonucci (Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) "It'll be youngsters against old - timers (in the Italian defence). "We will have to be very, very careful with their speed and physicality. "We defenders will have to be careful and cunning will be ...
ROME, JUL 9 - Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci said Friday that the Azzurri are not fazed about facing England in their London home of Wembley in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. "Victory on Sunday would ...

