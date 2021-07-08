ELECTRONIC ARTS ANNUNCIA “RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS”, PRECEDENTEMENTE ...Red Dead Online : Sporcati le mani per arricchirti in una serie di ...Come scegliere le scarpe giusteItalia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroCovid-19 : nel mondo quasi 4 Mln di decessiEvasione fisco : sequestro beni a Cremona da 72 MlnDieta: come ridurre la sensazione di fameRed Dead Online: il nuovo aggiornamento Blood Money è in arrivo il 13 ...Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateUltime Blog

Cannes Regular Anurag Kashyap Talks ‘Dobaaraa | ’ Starring Taapsee Pannu EXCLUSIVE

Cannes Regular
Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, a Regular at Cannes, is currently in post-production on his next ...

Cannes Regular Anurag Kashyap Talks ‘Dobaaraa,’ Starring Taapsee Pannu (EXCLUSIVE) (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, a Regular at Cannes, is currently in post-production on his next feature “Dobaaraa,” a Hindi-language adaptation of Oriol Paulo’s 2018 Spanish-language film “Mirage.” Kashyap had read the script of “Mirage” before the film was made and was taken by it. This is the first time Kashyap has done a remake. “It is a nice, fascinating idea for me to delve into, I can’t come up with an idea like that,” Kashyap told Variety. “So I said, why not step outside my secure zone and attempt something.” In “Mirage,” a 12-year-old boy witnesses a death ...
