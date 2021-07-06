Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiUltime Blog

Planon opens new Innovation Campus at its thriving headquarters

- Showcase of the 21stcentury office as a clubhouse NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...

On 2 July, Planon officially opened its state-of-the-art Innovation Campus in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. This spacious, smart and sustainable office building is a valuable addition to Planon's headquarters in Nijmegen. It is a testament to the company's expertise, capabilities and vision, showcasing the office of the 21st century. Planon is a market leader in the digitalisation of building management activities, with extensive global expertise and over 2,500 renowned customers ...
