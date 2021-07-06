Planon opens new Innovation Campus at its thriving headquarters (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) - Showcase of the 21stcentury office as a clubhouse NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On 2 July, Planon officially opened its state-of-the-art Innovation Campus in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. This spacious, smart and sustainable office building is a valuable addition to Planon's headquarters in Nijmegen. It is a testament to the company's expertise, capabilities and vision, showcasing the office of the 21st century. Planon is a market leader in the digitalisation of building management activities, with extensive global expertise and over 2,500 renowned customers
