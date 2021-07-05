Yadea Aims to Electrify More Lives Globally with Exciting Studio F A Porsche Collaboration

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) SHANGHAI, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/As electric two-wheelers continue to surge in popularity, consumers are seekingdesign-led vehicles that combine style and sustainability. In an announcement made on the brand's multiple social media pages,, the leading brand in the electric two-wheeler industry, teased ancross-borderF.A., which will bring adesign-oriented product to provide an improved high-end driving experience. "We are so excited to announce a...