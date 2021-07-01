Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Tupy reaches agreement to acquire the Brazilian and Portuguese cast iron operations of Teksid

- JOINVILLE, Brazil, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupy S.A. (Tupy), a Brazilian multinational company ...

Tupy S.A. ("Tupy"), a Brazilian multinational company dedicated to designing and manufacturing structural components, announces today the conclusion of a revised agreement with Stellantis NV ("Stellantis") to acquire the Brazilian and Portuguese cast iron components operations of Teksid SpA ("Teksid"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Stellantis. Tupy had announced on December 2019 an agreement to ...
