Truth is the only charity allowed to history

... was denounced by many Catholic writers, but today any believer can gauge its dramatic consequences. ...

Truth is the only charity allowed to history (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) ... was denounced by many Catholic writers, but today any believer can gauge its dramatic consequences. There is for example the illusion that all it takes to stop the crisis in the Church is to oppose ...
In history's ages of confusion, along with the crisis of authority there comes an overshadowing of the truth. Lacking points of reference, the common man replaces the truth with his own opinion, loading it with all the passion available to every soul that seeks the absolute. The truth becomes ...

