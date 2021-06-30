Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Enlight to acquire 90% of U.S. Renewable Energy Company, Cl?nera, at a company value of US$ 433 million (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Enlight Renewable Energy LTD. (TASE: ENLT), a global Renewables IPP and developer, announced a definitive agreement to acquire U.S. solar and storage developer Cl?nera, at an enterprise value of up to USD $433 million. Enlight, through a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, will acquire 90% of Cl?nera's shares, while Cl?nera's founders, Jason Ellsworth and Adam Pishl will retain 10% of Cl?nera's shares. The acquisition consideration will be divided between upfront payments of $158m, and future ...
