Enlight to acquire 90% of U.S. Renewable Energy Company, Cl?nera, at a company value of US$ 433 million
Enlight Renewable Energy LTD. (TASE: ENLT), a global Renewables IPP and developer, announced a definitive agreement to acquire U.S. solar and storage developer Cl?nera, at an enterprise value of up to USD $433 million. Enlight, through a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, will acquire 90% of Cl?nera's shares, while Cl?nera's founders, Jason Ellsworth and Adam Pishl will retain 10% of Cl?nera's shares. The acquisition consideration will be divided between upfront payments of $158m, and future ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
