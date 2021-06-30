Enlight to acquire 90% of U S Renewable Energy Company | Cl?nera | at a company value of US$ 433 million

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/LTD. (TASE: ENLT), a globals IPP and developer, announced a definitive agreement toU.S. solar and storage developer Cl?nera, at an enterpriseof up to USD $433, through a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, will90% of Cl?nera's shares, while Cl?nera's founders, Jason Ellsworth and Adam Pishl will retain 10% of Cl?nera's shares. The acquisition consideration will be divided between upfront payments of $158m, and future ...