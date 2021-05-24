ID Quantique unveils its 4th generation of Quantum Key Distribution QKD | the Cerberis XG | the ultimate in quantum-safe security

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) ID(IDQ), the world leader insolutions, today launched theXG. This is the first of a series, aiming at providing the highest level of trust to governments and enterprises for future proof data protection – once and for all. GENEVA, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ty of current encryption methods, and especially of the key exchange mechanisms based on asymmetric cryptography, is a major concern today particularly for governments and enterprises which must protect data for five to ten years or more. Possible back-doors in current systems combined with massive computing power already put high-value sensitive data at risk of being decrypted by malevolent actors. Moreover, the arrival of...