The 5th WIC kicks off in Tianjin with dazzling cutting-edge technologies (Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) Tianjin, China, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The 5th World Intelligence Congress (WIC), themed "New Era of Intelligence: Empowering New Development, Fostering New Pattern", kicked off at Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, Tianjin on May 20. Wan Gang, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and President of China Association for Science and Technology, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony. Li Hongzhong, Secretary of CPC Tianjin Committee, Desmond Lee, National Development Minister of Singapore, Kizo Hisamoto, Mayor of Kobe, Japan, and Li Xiaohong, president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, gave speeches, and Liao Guoxun, Mayor of Tianjin, presided over the opening ceremony. Wan Gang said Tianjin has been making ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 5th World Intelligence Congress (WIC), themed "New Era of Intelligence: Empowering New Development, Fostering New Pattern", kicked off at Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, Tianjin on May 20. Wan Gang, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and President of China Association for Science and Technology, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony. Li Hongzhong, Secretary of CPC Tianjin Committee, Desmond Lee, National Development Minister of Singapore, Kizo Hisamoto, Mayor of Kobe, Japan, and Li Xiaohong, president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, gave speeches, and Liao Guoxun, Mayor of Tianjin, presided over the opening ceremony. Wan Gang said Tianjin has been making ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Thv_5th : RT @LSComps: Lionel Messi - The Story - malindijnr : RT @mvsrapp: ?? Ronaldo and Juventus WIN the 2020/21 Coppa Italia! It's Cristiano's 5th trophy for Juventus! ???? 2x Serie A ???? 2x Supercop… - madridistao7 : RT @mvsrapp: ?? Ronaldo and Juventus WIN the 2020/21 Coppa Italia! It's Cristiano's 5th trophy for Juventus! ???? 2x Serie A ???? 2x Supercop… - dinkanino : RT @mvsrapp: ?? Ronaldo and Juventus WIN the 2020/21 Coppa Italia! It's Cristiano's 5th trophy for Juventus! ???? 2x Serie A ???? 2x Supercop… - St_lecrae : RT @mvsrapp: ?? Ronaldo and Juventus WIN the 2020/21 Coppa Italia! It's Cristiano's 5th trophy for Juventus! ???? 2x Serie A ???? 2x Supercop… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The 5th
The World's Largest Charity Cryptocurrency ELONGATE Announces Kimbal Musk Interview and EB Research Partnership Donation...on - boarded on May 5th, 2021 and received a high security score of 88. Elongate has also helped raise over US$2,300,000 for organizations such as Children International, Action Against Hunger, The ...
Certificazioni linguistiche riconosciute dal Ministero: elenco aggiornato a maggio 2021... Cambridge, CB1 2EU, UK; Pearson - LCCI; Pearson - EDI; Trinity College London (TCL) The Blue Fin ...Authority of Ireland - Accreditation and Coordination of English Language Services (NQAI - ACELS) 5th ...
V per Vendetta: Remember the 5th of November [Throwback Thursday] MadMass.it
The World's Largest Charity Cryptocurrency ELONGATE Announces Kimbal Musk Interview and EB Research Partnership DonationBERN, Switzerland, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELONGATE, the world's first and biggest charity crypto token, reveals plans for an interview with ...
Visto che siamo in zona fine settimana, una proposta di lettura interessante, rigorosamente OTa me è piaciuto , un pò lungo e dovrei rileggerlo con calma per capirlo bene . una cosa l'ho capita che esistono diversi tipi di capitalismo , tutti si basano sullo sfruttamento delle risorse umane ma ...
The 5thSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The 5th