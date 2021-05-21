KNOCKOUT CITY: MULTIPLAYER A SQUADRE DI DODGEBALL DISPONIBILEPOCO X3 Pro RecensioneGeForce NOW si immerge negli abissi di 'Phantom Abyss,' e altri 17 ...Corruzione a Foggia : arrestato sindaco Franco LandellaNintendo Switch: arriva oggi MiitopiaLa denuncia di Alessia Marcuzzi : minacce di morte alla conduttriceChi è la nuova baby fidanzata di Fabio Testi?Estate: Proteggi la pelle dalle scottatureGIANTS Software presenterà Farming Simulator 22 al FarmCon 21YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS: KC GRAND TOURNAMENT 2021, TUTTI I DETTAGLI

‘In the Heights’ Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pre-‘Hamilton’ Block Party Is a Blast on the Big Screen (Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) Before “Hamilton,” there was “In the Heights,” the revolutionary Tony-winning hip-hop musical that put Lin-Manuel Miranda — and the northern tip of Manhattan — on Broadway’s map. Though just 20 minutes from the Great White Way by train, the predominantly Dominican neighborhood might as well have been the North Pole for most New Yorkers (“I’ve never been above 96th Street,” squeals a lost hipster in the first number) until their eyes were opened by Miranda’s electrifying show, which follows a cluster of first-generation immigrants from Puerto Rico, Cuba and the D.R. over several scorching summer days in the way-uptown barrio. Now, thanks to this eye-popping big-Screen adaptation from “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu, the rest of the country can join in the festivities, a come-one-come-all Block ...
