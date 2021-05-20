New aid package looks to future, no one left behind - Draghi (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) "It assists, it helps". The premier said the package was worth just over 40 billion euros, with 17 going to businesses and nine to credit assistance. Draghi went on: "I want to express my ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
New aid package looks to future, no one left behind - DraghiROME, MAY 20 - The government's new 40 billion euro COVID package for Italian households and businesses looks to the future and leaves no one behind, Premier Mario Draghi said in presenting the "business, jobs, health and young ...
