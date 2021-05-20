GIANTS Software presenterà Farming Simulator 22 al FarmCon 21YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS: KC GRAND TOURNAMENT 2021, TUTTI I DETTAGLIPJ MASKS: EROI DELLA NOTTE IN ARRIVO SU CONSOLE E PC QUEST’AUTUNNOXiaomi: 100 Mi Store aperti in Europa Overwatch: Anniversario 2021 disponibileNi no Kuni II: Il Destino di un Regno PRINCE'S EDITION arriverà su ...GTA Online: preziosa statua di una pantera avvistata a Cayo PericoAFFINA E RIDISEGNA LA CASA IN THE SIMS 4 DREAM HOME DECORATORFORECLOSED Release Date ConfermataPEPPA PIG IL VIDEOGIOCO ARRIVA PER CONSOLE QUEST’AUTUNNO

New aid package looks to future | no one left behind - Draghi

It assists, it helps. The premier said the package was worth just over 40 billion euros, with 17 going ...

"It assists, it helps". The premier said the package was worth just over 40 billion euros, with 17 going to businesses and nine to credit assistance. Draghi went on: "I want to express my ...
ROME, MAY 20 - The government's new 40 billion euro COVID package for Italian households and businesses looks to the future and leaves no one behind, Premier Mario Draghi said in presenting the "business, jobs, health and young ...

