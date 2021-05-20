Idealmed GHS, part of European health group IGHS, commissions new Oman International Hospital in Muscat, Oman (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) - Muscat, Oman, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Idealmed Global healthcare Services (Idealmed GHS), part of the European health group IGHS, based in Coimbra, Portugal, starts the comissioning of the impressive "Oman International Hospital". Having participated in projects in Asia, Europe, Africa and in the Midle East, the extraordinary recently launched "Oman International Hospital" (OIH), is the perfect example of the Idealmed GHS capabilities. The OIH was fully conceived, designed and equipped by Idealmed GHS, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Idealmed Global healthcare Services (Idealmed GHS), part of the European health group IGHS, based in Coimbra, Portugal, starts the comissioning of the impressive "Oman International Hospital". Having participated in projects in Asia, Europe, Africa and in the Midle East, the extraordinary recently launched "Oman International Hospital" (OIH), is the perfect example of the Idealmed GHS capabilities. The OIH was fully conceived, designed and equipped by Idealmed GHS, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Idealmed GHSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Idealmed GHS