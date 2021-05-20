LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS: CAOS IN CASA ARRIVERÀ PER HALLOWEENPOCO M3 Pro 5G - More Speed. More EverythingHouse of Ashes: il primo gameplay il 27 maggioSUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE LA PROSSIMA SETTIMANA SU PLAYSTATION, SWITCH ...IL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCH ENTRA NEL VIVOStati Uniti : indagine penale Trump OrganizationCovid-19, da oggi coprifuoco alle 23 : attenzione disagio scuolaProteste Colombia : ci sono almeno 42 vittimeNuovo trailer e amiibo per The Legend of Zelda: Skyward SwordDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO OROLOGIO

Idealmed GHS | part of European health group IGHS | commissions new Oman International Hospital in Muscat | Oman

- Muscat, Oman, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Idealmed Global healthcare Services (Idealmed GHS), ...

Idealmed GHS, part of European health group IGHS, commissions new Oman International Hospital in Muscat, Oman (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) - Muscat, Oman, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The Idealmed Global healthcare Services (Idealmed GHS),  part of the European  health group IGHS, based in Coimbra, Portugal, starts the comissioning of the impressive "Oman International Hospital". Having participated in projects in Asia, Europe, Africa and in the Midle East, the extraordinary recently launched "Oman International Hospital" (OIH), is the perfect example of the Idealmed GHS capabilities. The OIH was fully conceived, designed and equipped by Idealmed GHS, ...
