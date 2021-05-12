Tacora Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Senior Secured Notes Offering (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) MONTRÉAL, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Tacora Resources Inc. ("Tacora" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed a $175 million aggregate principal amount of 8.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Notes). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year beginning on November 15, 2021, and will mature on May 15, 2026, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The net proceeds from the Notes, after payment of related costs and expenses, will be used to refinance the Company's Senior Secured debt and the remainder will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. "Our refinancing strategy has been to reduce our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
