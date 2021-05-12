Il cane Rocky ucciso da un poliziotto : pretendiamo giustizia!League of Legends PROGETTO: BastioneDestiny 2: Inizia oggi la stagione del TecnoSimbionteTHE CREW 2: DISPONIBILE DOMANI UN AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITORed Dead Online: bonus vendita per commercianti MSI svela la nuova lineup di laptop per gamer e creatorTutto quello che devi sapere sull'indirizzo IPSnowRunner - Stagione 4: New Frontiers uscirà il 18 maggioNVIDIA con la RTX 30 trasforma i laptop Mainstream in device da gamingCome Risparmiare facendo acquisti online

Tacora Resources Inc Announces Closing of Senior Secured Notes Offering

MONTRÉAL, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tacora Resources Inc. (Tacora or the Company) today announced ...

 Tacora Resources Inc. ("Tacora" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed a $175 million aggregate principal amount of 8.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Notes). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year beginning on November 15, 2021, and will mature on May 15, 2026, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The net proceeds from the Notes, after payment of related costs and expenses, will be used to refinance the Company's Senior Secured debt and the remainder will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. "Our refinancing strategy has been to reduce our ...
