Seegene's Germany subsidiary supports the back-to-school initiative with its COVID-19 tests

SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2021

Seegene's Germany subsidiary supports the back-to-school initiative with its COVID-19 tests
SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2021

 Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a leading molecular diagnostics firm said its German subsidiary, Seegene Germany GmbH is taking part in the government's back-to-school program called the "Lolli-Test," a starting point in returning our daily lives back to normalcy. Under the program, Seegene Germany GmbH will be supplying COVID-19 diagnostic tests to laboratories, in business with the federal government, worth up to 19.3 million Euros The deal states that Seegene Germany GmbH contribute COVID-19 diagnostic tests to laboratories weekly for nine weeks starting May until before ...
