Seegene's Germany subsidiary supports the back-to-school initiative with its COVID-19 tests (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a leading molecular diagnostics firm said its German subsidiary, Seegene Germany GmbH is taking part in the government's back-to-school program called the "Lolli-Test," a starting point in returning our daily lives back to normalcy. Under the program, Seegene Germany GmbH will be supplying COVID-19 diagnostic tests to laboratories, in business with the federal government, worth up to 19.3 million Euros The deal states that Seegene Germany GmbH contribute COVID-19 diagnostic tests to laboratories weekly for nine weeks starting May until before ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a leading molecular diagnostics firm said its German subsidiary, Seegene Germany GmbH is taking part in the government's back-to-school program called the "Lolli-Test," a starting point in returning our daily lives back to normalcy. Under the program, Seegene Germany GmbH will be supplying COVID-19 diagnostic tests to laboratories, in business with the federal government, worth up to 19.3 million Euros The deal states that Seegene Germany GmbH contribute COVID-19 diagnostic tests to laboratories weekly for nine weeks starting May until before ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Seegene Germany
Seegene to supply COVID - 19 diagnostic tests worth 16 mil. GBP to Scotland, triple the sales volume seen last yearA., Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and the Middle East, Seegene, Inc . is an in - vitro diagnostics (IVD) company that has been turning concepts into products through its pioneering R&D ...
Seegene begins exporting its latest COVID - 19 variant tests around the world to help contain spread of pandemicA., Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and the Middle East, Seegene, Inc . is an in - vitro diagnostics (IVD) company that has been turning concepts into products through its pioneering R&D ...
AgendaDigitale – Contact tracing, Italia senza strategia: ecco le esperienze internazionali da studiare Agenda Digitale
Seegene GermanySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Seegene Germany