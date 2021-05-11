(Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/Inc. (KQ 096530), a leading molecular diagnostics firm said its GermanGmbH is taking part in the government's-to-program called the "Lolli-Test," a starting point in returning our daily livesto normalcy. Under the program,GmbH will be supplying-19 diagnosticto laboratories, in businessthe federal government, worth up to 19.3 million Euros The deal states thatGmbH contribute-19 diagnosticto laboratories weekly for nine weeks starting May until before ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Seegene Germany

Agenda Digitale

A., Canada,, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and the Middle East,, Inc . is an in - vitro diagnostics (IVD) company that has been turning concepts into products through its pioneering R&D ...A., Canada,, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and the Middle East,, Inc . is an in - vitro diagnostics (IVD) company that has been turning concepts into products through its pioneering R&D ...