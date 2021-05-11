Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) Operating expenses reduced by about one third –achieves balanced operating result (EBITDA) –result (net) clearly negative –CEO Schulte: "We are reemerging from the bottom of the trough" FRANKFURT, Germany, May 11,/PRNewswire/FRA/gk-rap – In thethree months of, the financial performance of thecontinued to beby the-19. With passenger trafficdown at Frankfurt Airport and across the's airports worldwide,declined by more than 40 percent year-on-year in the January-to-March ...