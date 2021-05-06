Veeva Launches Modular Content Solution to Help Companies Speed Delivery of Digital Content at Scale

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) - BARCELONA, Spain, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced newcapabilities inVault PromoMats tolife sciences marketerscreation, review, and distribution across channels. New enhancements to the commercialplatform include features and connectors that enable brands to quickly deliver compliantatPulse data shows life sciencescreated 3.5 times morethan print over the past year, with an average approval cycle of 21 days,1 underscoring ...