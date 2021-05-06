UBISOFT ANNUNCIA L’ESPANSIONE DELL’UNIVERSO DI THE DIVISIONGTA Online: bonus per Operazioni mobili, ricerca bunker e in ...Nuovi aggiornamenti gratuiti per i giocatori GeForceLa quinta stagione del Viaggio arriva in GWENTTurtle Beach Recon 500 con Driver Dual da 60mmMicrosoft Cloud: i dati europei saranno archiviati in EuropaSony annuncia la nuova linea per auto Mobile ESAttrice italiana serie tv e film accoltellata dalla figlia: è in ...Denise Pipitone : scoperto un pozzo segreto durante l’ispezioneRed Dead Online: bonus Animali Leggendari

Veeva Launches Modular Content Solution to Help Companies Speed Delivery of Digital Content at Scale

- BARCELONA, Spain, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced new Modular ...

Veeva Launches Modular Content Solution to Help Companies Speed Delivery of Digital Content at Scale (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) - BARCELONA, Spain, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced new Modular Content capabilities in Veeva Vault PromoMats to Help life sciences marketers Speed Content creation, review, and distribution across channels. New enhancements to the commercial Content platform include features and connectors that enable brands to quickly deliver compliant Content at Scale. Veeva Pulse data shows life sciences Companies created 3.5 times more Digital Content than print over the past year, with an average approval cycle of 21 days,1 underscoring ...
