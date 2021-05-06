Veeva Launches Modular Content Solution to Help Companies Speed Delivery of Digital Content at Scale (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) - BARCELONA, Spain, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced new Modular Content capabilities in Veeva Vault PromoMats to Help life sciences marketers Speed Content creation, review, and distribution across channels. New enhancements to the commercial Content platform include features and connectors that enable brands to quickly deliver compliant Content at Scale. Veeva Pulse data shows life sciences Companies created 3.5 times more Digital Content than print over the past year, with an average approval cycle of 21 days,1 underscoring ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Veeva Launches Modular Content Solution to Help Companies Speed Delivery of Digital Content at Scale
BARCELONA, Spain, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced new modular content capabilities in Veeva Vault PromoMats to help
