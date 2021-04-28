12 arrested inc. 3 priests in shooting of South Sudan bishop

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : arrested inc

Aside from the priests, the othersare lay members of the local church community. Nigrizia said they were all members of the Dinka ethnic group, the same as that of President Slava Kirr, who ...Aside from the priests, the othersare lay members of the local church community. Nigrizia said they were all members of the Dinka ethnic group, the same as that of President Slava Kirr, who ...ROME, APR 28 - Twelve people including three local priests have been arrested in South Sudan after the shooting of the world's youngest bishop-elect, Italian missionary Christian Carlassare, earlier t ...