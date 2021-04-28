Panda Security: come individuare e rimuovere i virus dagli smartphoneeFOOTBALL PES ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON IL NAPOLIFallout 76 | “Pronti e carichi” ora disponibileL'Open Beta Test #2 di Guilty Gear -Strive- sarà dal 14 al 16 maggioMonster Hunter Digital Event - April 2021Apex Legends: Legacy, blog di aggiornamento sulla mappa di OlympusMiitopia: il grande ritorno dei Mii su Nintendo SwitchRED DEAD ONLINE: bonus speciali DistillatoreASUS TUF Gaming H3 Wireless, nuove cuffie gaming arrivano in ItaliaQuale outfit per una cena elegante? Idee e consigli

12 arrested inc 3 priests in shooting of South Sudan bishop

Among the three priests working in 43 - year - old Father Carlassare's diocese of Rumbek is diocesan ...

12 arrested inc. 3 priests in shooting of South Sudan bishop (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) Among the three priests working in 43 - year - old Father Carlassare's diocese of Rumbek is diocesan coordinator John Mathiang, it said. Aside from the priests, the others arrested are lay members of ...
ROME, APR 28 - Twelve people including three local priests have been arrested in South Sudan after the shooting of the world's youngest bishop-elect, Italian missionary Christian Carlassare, earlier t ...
