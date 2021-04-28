12 arrested inc. 3 priests in shooting of South Sudan bishop (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) Among the three priests working in 43 - year - old Father Carlassare's diocese of Rumbek is diocesan coordinator John Mathiang, it said. Aside from the priests, the others arrested are lay members of ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
12 arrested inc. 3 priests in shooting of South Sudan bishopAside from the priests, the others arrested are lay members of the local church community. Nigrizia said they were all members of the Dinka ethnic group, the same as that of President Slava Kirr, who ...
12 arrested inc. 3 priests in shooting of South Sudan bishopROME, APR 28 - Twelve people including three local priests have been arrested in South Sudan after the shooting of the world's youngest bishop-elect, Italian missionary Christian Carlassare, earlier t ...
