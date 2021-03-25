GWEC | Global wind power growth must triple over next decade to achieve Net Zero

(Di giovedì 25 marzo 2021) Today, there is now 743 GW ofcapacity worldwide, helping to avoid1.1 billion ... It is really encouraging to see recordin China and US last year, but now we need the rest of ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GWEC Global

Energia Oltre

According to theWind Report 2021,'s 16th annual flagship report, the world needs to be installing wind power three times faster over the next decade in order to stay on a net zero ...Leggi anche Energia 2021, le previsioni di BloombergNEF La fotografia di questa crescita vertiginosa dell'eolico cinese è delWind Energy Council () e mostra come la Cina abbia lasciato ...BRUSSELS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was the best year in history for the global wind industry with 93 GW of new capacity installed – a 53 per ...Secondo il GWEC, l’Asia-Pacifico vale il 60 per cento della nuova capacità eolica installata a livello globale.