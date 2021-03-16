Covid-19, calo nuovi positivi ma 354 morti : AstraZeneca, in ...eFootball PES 2021: Iniziano oggi le qualificazioni a UEFA eEURO 2021SAMSUNG: AL VIA LA VENDITA DI NEO QLEDOverwatch assapora NVIDIA Reflex e il risultato è notevoleMSI: laptop a condizioni davvero speciali per la festa PapàLittle Nightmares II a venduto 1 milione di copieCrash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time recensione PS5 Stati Uniti, Biden : somministrate 100 milioni di dosiCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time disponibile ora su PS5, Xbox X/S e ...Il Playtest di Red Solstice 2 è ora accessibile gratuitamente su Steam

Merck Reports Topline Data for Bintrafusp Alfa as Second-Line Monotherapy Treatment in Biliary Tract Cancer

- Not intended for US-, Canada- or UK-based media DARMSTADT, Germany, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ...

zazoom
Commenta
Merck Reports Topline Data for Bintrafusp Alfa as Second-Line Monotherapy Treatment in Biliary Tract Cancer (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) - Not intended for US-, Canada- or UK-based media DARMSTADT, Germany, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced TopLine Data from the Phase II INTR@PID BTC 047 study evaluating Bintrafusp Alfa as a Monotherapy in the Second-Line Treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC) who have failed or are intolerant of first-Line platinum-based chemotherapy. In the study of 159 patients, Bintrafusp Alfa demonstrated single-agent efficacy and durability with a manageable safety profile after more than nine months of follow-up, with an ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Merck Reports

Magnetic Beads Market revenue to cross USD 4.4 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights, Inc.

... Bangs Laboratories, Geneaid Biotech, Merck, Qiagen, Spherotech, Rockland Immunochemicals, ... offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business ...
Vaccini, Merck è fuori della corsa per l'antidoto al Covid  Milano Finanza

Merck Reports Topline Data for Bintrafusp Alfa as Second-Line Monotherapy Treatment in Biliary Tract Cancer

Not intended for US-, Canada- or UK-based media  DARMSTADT, Germany, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, ...

Covid, ultime notizie. Scuole chiuse in zona rossa e dove i contagi crescono

Ore 07.00 – Scuole chiuse in zona rossa e dove i contagi crescono – Il governo ha deciso di sposare la linea del Comitato tecnico scientifico: scuole di ogni ordine e grado chiuse automaticamente in z ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Merck Reports
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Merck Reports Merck Reports Topline Data Bintrafusp