Merck Reports Topline Data for Bintrafusp Alfa as Second-Line Monotherapy Treatment in Biliary Tract Cancer

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced TopLine Data from the Phase II INTR@PID BTC 047 study evaluating Bintrafusp Alfa as a Monotherapy in the Second-Line Treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC) who have failed or are intolerant of first-Line platinum-based chemotherapy. In the study of 159 patients, Bintrafusp Alfa demonstrated single-agent efficacy and durability with a manageable safety profile after more than nine months of follow-up, with an ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
