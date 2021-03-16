COVID | 2m distance advisable due to variants - report

Advertising

MusicaInTweet : Torniamo purtroppo in tempo di Covid-19 con Long Distance Calling: Negative Is The New Positive #Musica #Rock… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : COVID distance

Giornale della danza

ROME, MAR 16 - A social distancing of two metres, double the present recommendation, is now advisable due to the proliferation of- 19 variants, a report from the Higher Health Institute (ISS), workplace accident insurance agency INAIL, drugs agency AIFA and the health ministry said Tuesday. This is especially the case ...... with around eight in 10 currently doing lessons vialearning due to- 19 - linked restrictions imposed by the government. "We'll have the school back with pupils physically in class ...ROME, MAR 16 - A social distancing of two metres, double the present recommendation, is now advisable due to the proliferation of COVID-19 variants, a report from the Higher Health Institute (ISS), wo ...ALPAGO Saranno 130 le squadre che sabato si sfideranno nella 38ª Transcavallo. Le iscrizioni si sono chiuse qualche giorno, al raggiungimento della quota massima fissata dall’organizzazione. Tra gli i ...