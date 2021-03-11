Patto per l’innovazione del lavoro pubblico e la coesione socialeOggi mercoledì 10 marzo è il MAR10 DaySPIN MASTER PRESENTA LA NUOVA LINEA BAT-TECHCome acquistare i BitcoinOddyssey: Your Space, Your Way è in uscita prossimamente in Early ...Red Dead Online: Grandi Vantaggi Su Taglie Leggendarie e Famigerati ...Apex Legends disponibile su Nintendo SwitchLa regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambini

Zymo Research Receives 510k Clearance for its Collection Transport Device for COVID-19

The first 510(k)-cleared Transport medium for COVID-19 testing IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021 ...

Zymo Research Receives 510(k) Clearance for its Collection/Transport Device for COVID-19 (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) The first 510(k)-cleared Transport medium for COVID-19 testing IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021

Zymo Research announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its DNA/RNA Shield™ Collection Tube as a Class II medical Device. The FDA's 510(k) Clearance allows the product to be used as an In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Device for COVID-19 testing. Specifically granted for COVID-19 testing, the DNA/RNA Shield™ Collection Device is the first FDA-cleared technology that inactivates the virus and preserves the SARS-CoV-2 RNA. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is effectively inactivated, which allows the sample to be safely handled, Transported, and stored. ...
Zymo Research Receives 510(k) Clearance for its Collection/Transport Device for COVID-19

The first 510(k)-cleared transport medium for COVID-19 testing  IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research announced today the U.S. Food ...

