KADOKAWA ASCII Introducing InnoUvators | Esteemed Graduates of Renowned INNO-vation Program

TOKYO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- - Showcasing Unusual and Inquisitive Minds of Modern ...

KADOKAWA ASCII Introducing "InnoUvators," Esteemed Graduates of Renowned INNO-vation Program

TOKYO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

- Showcasing Unusual and Inquisitive Minds of Modern Technological Era - KADOKAWA ASCII Research Laboratories, Inc. (hereinafter "KADOKAWA ASCII") presents, as part of the INNO-vation Program from the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), INNOUvators, showcasing the unique and intriguing technologies born from the INNO-vation Program. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M101933/202103041812/ prw PI1fl Nrs6m0Go.jpg INNOUvators is an ever-expanding collection of the brightest minds who have graduated from the INNO-vation ...
