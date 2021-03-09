Lumen named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) Development of Lumen platform led to several key product launches in 2020 DENVER, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), has been named a Leader in the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. The report evaluated Network service providers on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision. Read the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global report: ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), has been named a Leader in the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. The report evaluated Network service providers on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision. Read the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global report: ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Lumen namedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lumen named