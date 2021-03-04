Global Sources 2021 April show series canceled

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) - Special Electronics and Lifestyles planned in JulyHONG KONG, March 4,/PRNewswire/In light of the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions and quarantine requirements relating to international travel, and concerns for public health and safety,is regretfully announcing the cancelation of the, rescheduling to run in October,continues to support international suppliers and buyers with business opportunities through a diversified portfolio of online services, includingOnline ...