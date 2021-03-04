Comviva introduces Data Science - as - a - Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions to enhance returns from Customer Value ...

(Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) ... March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -, the global leader in providing mobilitytoday ... It also provides insightfulstorytelling to understandresponses in comparison to ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Comviva introduces

La Sicilia

... so they may unleash the potential of AI for maximizing the returns of the CVM programs.' By leveraging's Data Science - as - a - Service (DSaaS) offering, Communication Service Providers (...... so they may unleash the potential of AI for maximizing the returns of the CVM programs.' By leveraging's Data Science - as - a - Service (DSaaS) offering, Communication Service Providers (...