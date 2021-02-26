VGP NV: a Transformative Year and a Significantly Stronger Platform Provides Foundation for a Good 2021 (Di venerdì 26 febbraio 2021) ... we created an equity base growth from 700 million last Year to 1.3 billion today as we outpaced ...considered due to their often - strategic location in the vicinity of metropolitan areas and as it ... Leggi su padovanews
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VGP Transformative
VGP NV: a Transformative Year and a Significantly Stronger Platform Provides Foundation for a Good 2021... Jan Van Geet , said: "The past year was transformative for VGP in many ways. Despite unforeseen challenges, we created an equity base growth from 700 million last year to 1.3 billion today as we ...
Il nuovo Rinascimento di Palazzo Serristori Padova News
VGP TransformativeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VGP Transformative