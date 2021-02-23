Power REIT Creates Efficiencies of Scale with Tenant Expansion

Leggi su padovanews

(Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) Old Bethpage, New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)(NYSE - AMEX: PW and PW. PRA) ("" or the "Trust") today announced that it has entered into a lease amendmentThe Grail Project LLC ("Grail Project") to fund theof its existing property leased to Grail Project by 6,256 square feet. ...