Atalanta Napoli streaming partita in direttaLa nonna di Avellino cammina per 15 chilometri: Volevo essere ...Una vacca... Gozzini insulta pesantemente Giorgia MeloniBimbo malato, il padre lo strangola e poi si suicidaGrande festa dai “Fratelli” a Massa per il carnevale e le iniziative ...Disponibili i preordini per Nintendo Switch dell'OST in triplo vinile ...Truffa vaccini : Inchieste in tutta ItaliaEscursionisti dispersi sul Velino : trovato corpo ragazzaGTA Online: gratis il nuovo Dinka VerusNVIDIA: GeForce NOW celebra l’indie

Sasol delivered a good set of results for the six months ended 31 December 2020

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- . Our earnings increased by more than 100% to R15,3 billion ...

zazoom
Commenta
Sasol delivered a good set of results for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

. Our earnings increased by more than 100% to R15,3 billion from R4,5 billion in the prior period. Despite a 23% decrease in the rand/barrel oil price, our adjusted EBITDA decreased by only 6%. This achievement is as a result of a strong cash cost, working capital and capital expenditure performance in response to the challenging environment. Our earnings were positively impacted by the following non-cash adjustments:     Our key metrics were as follows:       Rights issue A decision was made not to pursue a rights issue given the current macroeconomic outlook, and the significant progress made on our response plan initiatives. The balance sheet deleveraging pathway will continue to be prioritised to ensure that we operate within our financial covenants and maintain adequate liquidity headroom, whilst delivering the Sasol ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sasol delivered
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Sasol delivered Sasol delivered good results months